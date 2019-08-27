TIMMONSVILLE -- Funeral service for Mr. Rufus Eugene Benjamin will be conducted 2:00 PM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Refreshing Springs Family Worship Center, 2540 Twin Church Road, Timmonsville. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Benjamin; four children; six grandchildren; his mother, Martha Benjamin; ten siblings; and a host of uncles; aunts; nephews; nieces; other relatives; and friends.The family will receive friends at 2433 Alligator Rd, Effingham and 649 Heathwood Dr., Darlington.

