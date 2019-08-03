Betty Lou Ramsey Jernigan went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 2,2019. She was a patient at McLeod Hospice at the time of her death. Mrs. Jernigan was born in Society Hill, SC on September 30, 1939. She was the oldest daughter of Charles Bruce Ramsey and Annie Bell Broach Ramsey. At the time of her retirement she had been the warehouse supervisor at Roses Southpark for many years.She was predeceased by her husband, James Kelly Jernigan, Jr., her parents, a brother, Lee Charles Ramsey, and a sister, Patsy Ramsey Rogers. She is survived by her daughters, Yvonne Whaley Matthews and Pamela Jernigan Nance. two beloved grandchildren, Sheldon Eugene (Sarah) Matthews of Florence and Destiny Matthews (Sandlin) Davenport, of Columbia, and three great grandchildren, Ella Davenport, of Columbia, Mia Anderson and Tanner Anderson, of Florence, three nieces and one nephew.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 6th, at 10 AM at National Cemetery of Florence, conducted by Pastor Carl Morris. Those wanting to pay their respects may go to Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home of Florence on Sunday afternoon and all day on Monday.The family will receive visitors at the home of Sheldon and Sarah Matthews, 705 Ivanhoe Drive, Florence, SC on Monday evening from 7-8 PM.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the McLeod Hospice, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
