Funeral services for Mary Alice Wilds Spears will be conducted 11:00 AM today at Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church with burial to follow in Faith Memorial Gardens. She died on Saturday, October 5th in a local hospital after an illness. Mary was born August 12, 1947 in Florence, SC to the late Henry and Pauline Mack Wilds. She was educated in the public schools of Florence County and was a graduate of Wilson High School, Class of 1965. She was formerly employed for thirty-three years in the Florence School District One at McLaurin Elementary School and the Fuller Center.She was a member of Olive Grove Baptist Church, where he son, Michael serves as pastor, and was a member of the Senior's Ministry. On April 23, 1969, Mary was united in holy matrimony to married Kenneth Spears, Jr. Survivors include: two sons, Michael K. (Nicki) Spears and Rodney D. Spears; her daughter, Jocerlyn A. Spears; her grandchildren: Diamonique T. Brunson, Alexis N. Jackson, Michael D. Spears, William H. Spears, Traci N. Boatwright, Kenneth J. Spears, and Rodney G. Spears; and her great-grandson, Jamison M. Woodberry; siblings: James H. (Patricia) Wilds, Lillie M. Douglas, Gene W. (Alice) Wilds, Listena A. Farley, Alma B. (Johnny) Davis, and Barbara A. Jones; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
