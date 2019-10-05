MARION -- Jerome K. Lovell, 81, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at McLeod Hospice House after an illness. Funeral services will be at 12:00 Noon on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Central United Methodist Church in the Britton's Neck Community of Maron County. A private burial in Old Neck Cemetery will be held earlier. The family will receive friends at the church fellowship hall after the service.Mr. Lovell was born Marion County, a son of the late Ansel Heyward Lovell and Hazel Shelley Lovell. He is also preceded in death by Beverly Williams Lovell. Mr. Lovell was a 1959 graduate of Clemson University and farmed most of his life. He was also retired from McLeod, where he worked in plant operations. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church.Surviving are his son, Jerome K. Lovell, Jr. of Rock Hill, SC; daughters, Shelley L. Coker (Jonathan) of Florence, SC and Beverly Anne Lovell, also of Florence, SC; brothers, Jan G. Lovell of Summerton, SC and Ansel S. Lovell (Julie) of Myrtle Beach, SC; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, 1203 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
