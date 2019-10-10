Katie Belle Howard Brown, 94, formerly of Florence, SC, passed away on Wednesday 10/9/2019, in Arlington, VA.Funeral services will be Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Florence Memorial Gardens in the Mausoleum.The family will have a time of visitation from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Mausoleum prior to the service.Entombment will follow the service. Born in Denver, NC, to Joyce M and Prue Sigmon Howard and moved to Florence, SC in her childhood. She met and married W. Nelson Brown and they moved to Daytona Beach, FL where their four children were born. They returned to Florence, SC in 1960 where she lived until 2018. Katie Belle was married to the late W. Nelson Brown for 64 years.Katie Belle was well known as an incredible seamstress; sewing for many women, organizations, and making almost all the clothing her daughter and two oldest grand-daughters wore in their childhood. She enjoyed friendships with many people as a result of making and altering clothes. Katie Belle was predeceased by her parents, her husband, two sisters, Frances H Foster and Jean Evans, her brother, Jimmy Howard and a daughter-in-law, Carla Brown. She is survived by her sons; Chris Brown (Denver, NC), Bill Brown and wife Nancy Mikulin (Ft. Belvoir, VA), David Brown of Florence; daughter, Joy Stephanson and husband Craig Stephanson (Arlington, VA), six grandchildren, two great grandchildren. She is also survived by two very dear nieces Donna Flynn (and husband Bill) and Nan Rowland (and husband Danny) and many more family members. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
