TIMMONSVILLE -- Peggy Smith McElveen, 73, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.Funeral services will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Burial will be Private at a later time. The family will have a time of visitation Friday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.