Carla Brown Brown, 67, passed to Christ on August 6, 2019.Funeral services will be Friday, August 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Mausoleum at Florence Memorial Gardens. Entombment will follow the service. There will be a time of visitation before the service beginning at 2:00 p.m.Carla was born in Jacksonville, Florida, the daughter of the late Ira and Evelyn Tedder Brown. She was a member of the Church at Sandhurst. Surviving are her husband of 38 years, David Brown; brother, Henry Davis; sister, Peggy (John) Buchanan and her two fur children, Izzy and Zane.A special THANK YOU to Dale and Tammy Baker, Kay Davis, AGAPE Hospice workers, Janice, Amy and Quantia Benjamin with Comfort Keepers for the love, care and support during this time.Memorials may be made to the Church at Sandhurst, 1140 Third Loop Road or the American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave. N. Ste. 101, Myrtle Beach, SC. 29577.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
