Matthew McLellan Vivian, 38, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Matthew was born in Marion, SC, a son of Nancy McLellan Vivian and the late Dr. Timothy Paul Vivian. He especially loved body art, horses, reptiles, spending time with his family and was a huge movie buff.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Walker Browning Vivian (Jessica) of Florence; niece, Tessa Robertson of Florence; nephew, Brody King of Florence; loving aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends, Jesse Mcphatter and Jason Galloway, both of Florence. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to NAMI-PD, 417 Poplar Street, Florence, SC 29501.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.