Matthew McLellan Vivian, 38, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Matthew was born in Marion, SC, a son of Nancy McLellan Vivian and the late Dr. Timothy Paul Vivian. He especially loved body art, horses, reptiles, spending time with his family and was a huge movie buff.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Walker Browning Vivian (Jessica) of Florence; niece, Tessa Robertson of Florence; nephew, Brody King of Florence; loving aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends, Jesse Mcphatter and Jason Galloway, both of Florence. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to NAMI-PD, 417 Poplar Street, Florence, SC 29501.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

