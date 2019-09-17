LAMAR -- Linda Bell Chapman, age 70, wife of Gene Chapman Sr., passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Born on April 29, 1949, Linda was the daughter of the late RJ Bell and Willa Mae Bell. She was the loving mother of Gene (Brittney) Chapman Jr., Chris (Vicki) Chapman, Scott (Candyce) Chapman, Stacee Chapman, Chance (Crystal) Chapman, and Stephanie (Vincent) Chapman.Linda was affectionately known as "Nana" to her ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She loved her family dearly.Also surviving are her brother, Jimmy (Timmie) Bell and half-brother, Joe Reynolds. She was preceded in death by a half-sister, Mary Reynolds Bell.A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 19th at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Lamar, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the home, 1345 Lee State Park Rd. Lamar.Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org. A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
