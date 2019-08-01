Wanda Marie Evans, 46, of Florence, SC, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at McLeod Hospital. She was born in Florence, a daughter of Joseph Warren Evans and Kathy Hyman Evans. Marie was a former dental assistant and a member of Grace Baptist Church. She is survived by her parents; her canine companion, Sadie; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. A church-led memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church. The family will speak to those in attendance following the service.
