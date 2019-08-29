SCRANTON -- R. Mitchell Matthews, 76, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence. Mr. Matthews was born on July 23, 1943 in Florence, son of the late Robert Muldrow Matthews and Lila Mae Turner Matthews. He was a graduate of J. C. Lynch High School and N. C. State University. Mr. Matthews attended St. Alban's Episcopal Church of Kingstree and was a retired farmer. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter. Surviving are his son, Mark Matthews of Scranton; sisters, Barbara (Wilfred) Gowdy of Cades and Patricia Anderson of Lake City; two nieces and one nephew. Mr. Matthews was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Congleton Matthews and his second wife, Frances Huggins Matthews; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Anderson. Graveside services will be 4:00 PM, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Lake City Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Memorials may be made to St. Alban's Episcopal Church, PO Box 866, Kingstree, SC 29556.

