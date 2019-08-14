COLUMBIA -- Nathaniel Craig Stephens, 31, of Columbia, passed away Friday, August 9.Born in Dillon, SC on December 11, 1987, Nate was the son of Michael and Robin Smith Stephens. In addition to his parents, Nate is survived by his siblings, Brett (Beth) Stephens of Maryville, TN, Caroline Stephens of Columbia, and Sally (Dave) Brogan of San Francisco, CA; grandparents, Mary C. Stephens of Dillon and Temp Smith of Lake View; nieces and nephew, Ella, Sadie and Ben Stephens of Maryville, TN; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Nate attended Dreher and Dillon High Schools, was a partner of Henry's Restaurant and Bar, and was loved by all who knew him. Nate entered any room the same way he entered this world-with a gravitational force that instantly drew everyone's attention and affection. Nate fiercely loved and protected his family and friends, and they adored him in equal measure. He was warm, loyal, quick-witted and generous. Nate loved and celebrated his people, and nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his bountiful supply of beloved family and friends. He made every occasion more vibrant with his brilliant sense of humor, infectious smile and contagious laugh. There will never be a day that he is not missed by those who loved him.A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Nate will be held on Sunday, August 25 at 5:30pm at Central Energy in Columbia.Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
