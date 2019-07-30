FLORENCE Francis Marion Knight, 86, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, after an illness.Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Greenwood Baptist Church with burial following in Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home.He was born in Effingham, SC, a son of the late Hermon and Gladys Allen Knight. Mr. Knight graduated from Spartanburg Junior College and also served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a machinist with ACL/CSX Railroad until his retirement in 1992.Mr. Knight was a faithful member of Greenwood Baptist Church for over 60 years. He was also a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He loved all things outdoors: playing softball, coaching baseball, watching his favorite teams Atlanta Braves and USC Gamecocks, fishing and hunting. He will be missed by his loving family.He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Ethel O'Neal Knight; a daughter, Cynthia Louise Knight; and eight siblings. Survivors include two daughters, Suzette K. Anderson and Caroline K. Orvin (Andrew), both of Florence; a son, Frankie Knight (Amy) of Myrtle Beach, SC; a sister, Sylvia Bryan, of Florence; a brother, Mickey Knight, also of Florence; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church, 2401 Claussen Rd., Florence, SC 29505.
