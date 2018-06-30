HaroldPostonPAMPLICO -- Mr. Harold Poston, 83, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones, Friday, June 29, 2018, after a long illness. Mr. Poston was born September 15, 1934, in Florence County, son of the late Wardie and Ronie Hanna Poston. He was a lifetime farmer of tobacco, soy beans, and corn crops. He loved planting and working in his vegetable garden and grew some of the best sweet potatoes. His family especially loved when Papa cooked chicken bog and beef stew. He was a lifelong devout member of Union Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school superintendent, and brotherhood member. He attended faithfully until unable due to failing health. He served for 33 years on Florence County Farm Service Agency Community and County Committees. Mr. Poston was an avid foxhunter, known to many as Sandlapper, and owner of many hound dogs. He was especially fond of his yellow lab, Bonnie. He enjoyed fishing, playing cow pasture softball, basketball, and half rubber. He was a faithful and devoted husband, father, Papa, brother, and Uncle Harold to many nieces and nephews.Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Roberta Hicks Poston; children, Anthony (Kathi) Poston, Tammie (Joe) Campbell, Melanie (Rodney) Calcutt; grandchildren: Jennifer (Van) Powers, Mitch (Brooke) Campbell, Brandon (Ashley) Poston, Michael (Cameron) Campbell, Dustin (Megan) Coleman and Maggie (Adam) Bellflowers; great grandchildren, Ayden and Micah Powers, Walker and Wesley Campbell, Adalyn and Owen Bellflowers, Naleigh Poston; brother, Frank Poston and sister, Lois Davis. Mr. Poston was predeceased in death by his daughter, Leslie Poston, brothers, Herman (Hilda) Poston, Earl (Sarah) Poston, Ernest (Betty) Poston; sisters, Audrey (Wallace) Weaver, Lucille (Roland) Altman, Azalee (Murdie) Hanna, Alberta (Richard) Abrahams, Bessie (Ovid) Lyerly. Funeral services will be at 5:00 PM, Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Union Baptist Church, Pamplico. Burial, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, will follow at the Poston Memorial Cemetery in Pamplico. Family will receive friends from 4:00 5:00 PM, Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Union Baptist Church, Pamplico.Memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church, 1101 West Highway 378 Hannah, Pamplico, SC 29583.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
