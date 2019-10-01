Funeral services for Mrs. Odelle James Sanders will be conducted 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with interment to follow in Dr. Johnson's Cemetery. She died on Friday, September 27th at her residence after an illness. Odelle, affectionately known as "Kid," was born on August 29, 1927 in Florence, SC to the late Joe and Isabella Brockington James. She was educated in the public schools of Florence County. Before her health declined, she was employed with Thelma Brown Day Care as a cook.She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Missionary Circle #1, Senior Choir, Kitchen Committee, Deaconess and Co- Mother of the church. She was also a member of Mt. Pisgah Chapter 318 Order of Eastern Star.In addition to her parents, Odelle was preceded in death by her husband, John Son Sanders; three sons Joe Louis, Robert, and Ernest Sanders, three granddaughters; one grandson; five brothers; and one sister.Survivors include: her four children: Bertha S. Jackson, Leroy (Martha) Sanders, Diane (Matthew) Benjamin and Joan S. Smith; twenty-two grandchildren; two sisters, Bertha Boone and Annie Bell Smith; a special cousin who was more like a sister, Alease Clark; thirty-six great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends.OES Rites will be held at 7:00 this evening at the funeral home The family is receiving friends at 2277 Richmond Hills Drive, Florence. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.