TIMMONSVILLE -- Funeral service for Lontae "Tae" Demario McFadden will be 1 PM Monday in the New Zion Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.He died Wednesday September 25, 2019. He was a son of Edward "E. J." McFadden and the late Odessa Rainey McFadden. He was a 1997 graduate of Timmonsville High School. He attended Savannah State University. His passion was cooking and he was employed as a cook at several restaurants. Survivors include: his Father, Edward "E. J. "McFadden; a son, Delonte Martin; a sister, La 'Tonya McFadden; two brothers, Dwayne (Carla) McFadden and Darron (Alice) McFadden.The family is receiving friends at 1012 N. Brockington Street, Timmonsville.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.