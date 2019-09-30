DARLINGTON -- Carolyn Stephens Thomas, age 86, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. A graveside service was held on Monday, September 30th at 4:00 p.m. at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Born April 7, 1933 in Chesterfield, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Henry Stephens and Isarlee Bowers Stephens. She worked for American Can for 36 years. Carolyn was a member of True Light Church in Mint Hill, NC, and was devoted to her church and her "church family".Surviving are her son, Wayne (Judy) Thomas of Darlington; grandchildren, Jennifer (Allen) Beverly and Hunter Thomas; great-grandchildren, Hampton Beverly and McLaurin Beverly; brothers, Charlie (Betty) Stephens, Harrison Stephens, and Rivers (Hazel) Stephens.She was preceded in death by her husband, William S. "Buck" Thomas; and her brother, Depree Stephens.Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.

