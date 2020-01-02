MANNING -- Arrie Lee Thomas Raymond, 97, widow of Charles Edward Raymond, Sr., died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Commander Nursing Home in Florence. Born December 14, 1922, in Pleasant Grove, she was a daughter of the late Bennett Miller Thomas and the late Grace Angeline Keels Thomas. She was a member of Manning First Baptist Church.She is survived by two daughters, Angie Raymond of Batesburg and Donna Raymond Frierson of Manning; a son, Eddie Raymond of Pelion; three grandchildren, Heather Frierson, Ami Frierson and Bo Frierson; and three great grandchildren, Drew, Cali and Bailey Frierson.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Sammy C. Thomas; a sister, Elaine Thomas Phillips; and a son-in-law, Jerry Lee Frierson.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Manning First Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Phillip Reynolds and the Rev. Tom Vassar officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Heritage Room of Manning First Baptist Church and other times at the residence, 3129 Highway 260, Manning.Memorials may be made to Manning First Baptist Church, 49 W. Boyce Street, Manning, SC 29102 or to the Jerry Lee Frierson Memorial Scholarship, 3129 Highway 260, Manning, SC 29102.Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org.
