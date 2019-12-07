FLORENCE -- Funeral services for Arlene Webster Herndon Crouch age 92, will be held Monday December 9, at 2:00 at the Chapel Norton Funeral Home, Hartsville. Rev. Dane Morehead will officiate. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Mrs. Crouch was born in Branchville, S.C. a daughter of the late Lonnie Daniel Webster, Sr. and Ray Hiers Webster. She was a resident at the Methodist Manor and previously resided in Florence, Hartsville and Potatoe Creek. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Florence and past member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Hartsville. She was a member of the Eastern Star Lenora Chapter 30. Before her illness she was very active in the Kyros Prison Ministry.Surviving are one son, Larry (Sharon) Herndon, Florence; six Grandchildren and several Great Grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her first husband C.W. Herndon, Jr. and her second husband, Thornton West Crouch, two sisters and two brothers.Norton Funeral Home is honored to serve the Crouch family.
