Argene Yeatts Dowdy, 87, of Florence, SC passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.Mrs. Dowdy was born in Altavista, VA, a daughter of the late Leslie Raymond Yeatts and Viola Cilla Yeatts. She was formerly employed at the Belk store in Darlington and had attended Cornerstone Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Gail Guess; brother, Landreth Yeatts, and sisters, Doris Wattlington and Christine Haynes.Surviving are her daughters, Susan Dowdy, Cheryl Maloch, and Sally Crowley; son-in-law, David Guess, Sr.; grandchildren, David Alan Guess, Jr. (Caitlin Conte), Brandon Maloch (Kayla Edwards), and Ashley Elizabeth Guess; great-grandchildren, Oliver David Guess and Maxton Edward Maloch.Memorials may be made to the Darlington County Humane Society, PO Box 1655, Hartsville, SC 29551, www.darlingtonhumane.org or to the House of Hope of the Pee Dee, PO Box 7129, Florence, SC 29502, www.hofh.org.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, December 9, 2019 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the family to receive friends following the service.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

