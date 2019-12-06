Argene Yeatts Dowdy, 87, of Florence, SC passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.Mrs. Dowdy was born in Altavista, VA, a daughter of the late Leslie Raymond Yeatts and Viola Cilla Yeatts. She was formerly employed at the Belk store in Darlington and had attended Cornerstone Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Gail Guess; brother, Landreth Yeatts, and sisters, Doris Wattlington and Christine Haynes.Surviving are her daughters, Susan Dowdy, Cheryl Maloch, and Sally Crowley; son-in-law, David Guess, Sr.; grandchildren, David Alan Guess, Jr. (Caitlin Conte), Brandon Maloch (Kayla Edwards), and Ashley Elizabeth Guess; great-grandchildren, Oliver David Guess and Maxton Edward Maloch.Memorials may be made to the Darlington County Humane Society, PO Box 1655, Hartsville, SC 29551, www.darlingtonhumane.org or to the House of Hope of the Pee Dee, PO Box 7129, Florence, SC 29502, www.hofh.org.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, December 9, 2019 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the family to receive friends following the service.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.