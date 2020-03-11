FLORENCE -- Anthony F. "Tony" Johnson, 77, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.Funeral services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation t 1:00 p.m. at the church. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.