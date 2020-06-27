Ansley Brown Hurst, 49, of Marion, South Carolina (formerly of Rock Hill, SC), entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 19, 2020, after complications from cancer surgery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel.Ansley is survived by her husband, L. Russell Hurst of Marion, S.C.; parents, Gayle and Eddie Brown of the Isle of Palms (formerly of Rock Hill, SC); and step-son, Russell K. Hurst of Florence, S.C.Ansley was born on July 18, 1970, in Orangeburg, S.C., daughter of Robert Eddie and Gayle Austin Brown. She graduated from Northwestern High School in 1988 and later received two degrees from York Technical College. Ansley worked in various capacities in Rock Hill including several positions with the Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department. In 2013 she met the love of her life and married Russell later that year. While her time with Russell was short, these were the happiest and most fulfilling years of her life. Their relationship was something truly special and one that very few people will ever experience. Ansley loved all the animals she had on her farm in Marion; her friends; traveling; and most importantly her Lord. She was one of the sweetest, most caring, lovable people you could ever know. Memorials may be made in Ansley Hurst name to: Ebenezer Souther Methodist Church, Attn: Rev. Phillip Fulmer, 1048 Dudley Road, Marion, SC 29571.A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
