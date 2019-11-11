MULLINS -- Mrs. Annie R. Phillips Blanton, 82, widow of Cleateous B. Blanton died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at MUSC-Marion Medical Center after an illness.Mrs. Blanton was born December 7, 1936 in Horry County, a daughter of the late Pelton and Mamie Jane Jolly Phillips. She had retired from Western Auto Store and was the former owner and operator of Blanton's Grocery in Nichols. Mrs. Blanton had a passion for riding her lawnmower and cutting everybody's grass. She was a member of Trinity Southern Methodist Church. Mrs. Blanton was a graduate of Floyds High School and her and her classmates still met once a month for fellowship.Surviving Mrs. Blanton are 2 sons, Jeff (Bonnie) Blanton of Mullins and Gregg (Lynn) Blanton of Holden Beach, NC; her Grandchildren: April (Bobby) Smallwood, Sarah (Brandon) Porter, Bridgette (Dean) Bowen and Steven Earl (Donna Haynes) Blanton; her Great Grandchildren: Zoe Smallwood, Zane Smallwood, Tate Porter, Blayden Ludlum and Bella Hardie; and several nieces and nephews.Mrs. Blanton was predeceased by 4 brothers, Pelton Phillips, John Phillips. Ralph Phillips and Randy Phillips and 4 sisters, Margaret Jackson, Bobbie Graham, Mildred Lambert and Joanne Lancaster.The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon, November 14, from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 P.M. at Mullins-Marion Freewill Baptist Church.Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the Sanctuary of Mullins-Marion Freewill Baptist Church, with Rev. Kevin Johnson and Rev. Jack Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in McMillan Cemetery, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to Mullins-Marion Freewill Baptist Church, 214 Drew Rd., Mullins, SC 29574.

