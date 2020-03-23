A private funeral service for Mrs. Annie Mae Graham will be conducted 1:00 PM today at Pentecostal United Apostolic Church of Christ with interment to follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. She died on Thursday, March 19th at her residence after an illness.Annie was born on December 1, 1933 in Florence County to James and Oretha Godfrey Isaiah. She attended the public schools of Florence County. She was a homemaker and child caretaker for many years until her health failed. She was a member of Pentecostal United Apostolic Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, and her husband, Deacon Ben Harrison, she was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Lee and Henry Lee Harrison; three brothers: Willie Lee, James Jr. and Roosevelt Isaiah; two sisters, Evelena Brown and Beaula Brunson; and a special cousin, Dorothy Mouzon. Survivors include: two sons, Harry Lee (Jean) Harrison and Wilbert Lee (Dietrich) Harrison; four daughters; Annie Mae Burch, Bertha (Herbert) Pringle, Retha (Tony) Robinson and Patricia (Chris) Baker; one grandson reared in the home, Benjamin Leo Harrison; 21 other grandchildren; 37 great-grands; one sister Ella Mae Lewis; one brother, Jerome Isaiah; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
To send flowers to the family of Annie Harrison , please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 24
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Pentecostal United Apostolic Church of Christ
4430 Pamplico Highway
Florence, SC 29505
4430 Pamplico Highway
Florence, SC 29505
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.