DARLINGTON -- Annie Lou Weinberg James, age 85, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Due to precautions regarding COVID-19, the immediate family will hold a graveside service Friday at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Born February 11, 1935, Annie was the daughter of the late Joe Levinso Weinberg and Eva Jane Dudley Weinberg. Mrs. James taught kindergarten at Kiddie Land School. She later taught preschool at Central Baptist Church and worked at Weinberg Sausage. Surviving are her son, Scott (Pam Nesselhauf) James of Darlington; and her sister, Lilabelle Moody of Darlington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norton H. James; son, Bryan Dudley James; siblings, Isaac Weinberg, Aaron McIver Weinberg, Thad William Weinberg, Sr., Rosa Lee Collins Weinberg, Joe Levinso Weinberg, Jr., Cecil Weinberg, Blake Weinberg, Eva Mae Weinberg Lambert, Charlie Weinberg, Sr. and Milford Ray Weinberg, Sr.The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Oakhaven Nursing Home, especially Vivian Bacote; and the staff of McLeod Hospice House for their care of Annie Lou.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, P.O. Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502.The family of Mrs. Annie Lou understands that during this time, you may not be able to visit with them. They appreciate your thoughts and prayers.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.