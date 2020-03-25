DARLINGTON -- Annie Lou Weinberg James, age 85, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Due to precautions regarding COVID-19, the immediate family will hold a graveside service Friday at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Born February 11, 1935, Annie was the daughter of the late Joe Levinso Weinberg and Eva Jane Dudley Weinberg. Mrs. James taught kindergarten at Kiddie Land School. She later taught preschool at Central Baptist Church and worked at Weinberg Sausage. Surviving are her son, Scott (Pam Nesselhauf) James of Darlington; and her sister, Lilabelle Moody of Darlington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norton H. James; son, Bryan Dudley James; siblings, Isaac Weinberg, Aaron McIver Weinberg, Thad William Weinberg, Sr., Rosa Lee Collins Weinberg, Joe Levinso Weinberg, Jr., Cecil Weinberg, Blake Weinberg, Eva Mae Weinberg Lambert, Charlie Weinberg, Sr. and Milford Ray Weinberg, Sr.The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Oakhaven Nursing Home, especially Vivian Bacote; and the staff of McLeod Hospice House for their care of Annie Lou.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, P.O. Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502.The family of Mrs. Annie Lou understands that during this time, you may not be able to visit with them. They appreciate your thoughts and prayers.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

