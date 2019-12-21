Surrounded by loving family members, Annie Lou Hill Colclough Stewart died peacefully on December 20, 2019, at Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, SC, following a brief illness. The daughter of Thomas Roland and Pearle Huggins Hill, Anne, as she liked to be called, was born in Lamar, SC, on November 24, 1926. She was preceded in death by her first husband Benjamin Davis Colclough Jr., her second husband John Leland Stewart Sr., and her son John Leland Stewart Jr. The beloved center of her large extended family, Anne is survived by her daughter Anne Colclough Little and her husband Robert, her son Benjamin Davis Stewart and his wife Sandy, and her son Samuel Christopher Stewart, all of Manning; her son Thomas Fenton Stewart and his wife Tiffany of Azle, Tx; her grandchildren Lisa Kaye Little of Venice, CA, Stephanie Little Ladeira and her husband Paul of San Jose, CA, Ericka Stewart Woods and her husband Benjamin of Cashiers, NC, Brandi Anne Stewart of Florence, SC, Blake Colclough Stewart and his wife Jennifer of Florence, John William Andrew Stewart of Kingsville, TX, and Christina Brooke Stewart of Columbia; her sisters Priscilla Hill Bochette of Florence and Helen Hill Lee of Birmingham, AL; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Anne was a faithful member of Highland Park United Methodist in Florence and later, Manning United Methodist Church. She served on and headed various committees in each church and was active in Sunday School classes, women's circles, and the Nelle Wells outreach project with the Manning Council on Aging. She was a talented seamstress who enjoyed creating intricate and beautiful clothes for her daughter and granddaughters, as well as crafts for church bazaars. Most memorable was the delicious food that she cooked with ease for family dinners and church events. The family would like to thank the staff in Independent Living and most recently in Assisted Living at Covenant Place for their cheerfulness and devotion in keeping her active and engaged. The care she received in the Skilled Nursing Facility and the Rehab Center after an earlier fall and illness enabled her to regain her strength and resume an active life.Anne will be deeply missed and will be remembered for her sense of humor, strength, kindness, positive outlook, happy disposition, devotion to family; and her ever-present examples of kindness and courage.The visitation will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 23, followed at 2:00 pm by the funeral service, both to be held at Belk Funeral Home in Lamar, SC. The Reverend Garland Hart will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial gifts to Manning United Methodist Church, the Covenant Place HEG Fund, or the charity of your choice.
