FLORENCE Annie Louise Dorriety Davis, 92, died peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House.Mrs. Davis was born in Timmonsville, SC, the daughter of the late Albert E. and Annie Langston Dorriety. She was the widow of Henry Sayer Davis and was a homemaker.Mrs. Davis was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Florence, and the Rejoice Sunday School Class.She was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Davis "Bunny" Brown, and a grandson, Elijah Blue Brown.Surviving are her grandson, Teddy R. "Chip" Little, Jr. (Karen), of Rocky Mount, NC; a great-granddaughter, Kelli Amanda Little of Florence; and special friends, Avis "Lynn" (Mike) Wainright of Florence.A private graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.The family expresses special thanks to the staff of The Carolinian for their compassionate care for the past two years, and McLeod Hospice House for their kindness and love during her stay.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, c/o McLeod Foundation, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.
