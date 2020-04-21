LAKE CITY - Annie Jo Powell Coker, 82, wife of Joseph P. Coker, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at MUSC, Florence. Mrs. Coker was born on June 9, 1937 in Williamsburg County, daughter of the late George Washington Taylor and Mertie Ruth Cooper Taylor. She faithfully attended of Terrell's Church of God of Prophecy. She was first married to the late Joseph David Powell. Surviving are her husband, Joseph P. Coker of Lake City; daughters, Tamala A. (Michael) Joye of Darlington, Philisa (Wesley) Floyd of Darlington and Pricilla P. Goude of Darlington; grandchildren, Joe (Helen) Venters, Gerald (Leigh) Joye and Jeromy (Katie) Joye. Mrs. Coker was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Ann Powell and brother, Samuel Wayne Taylor. Private graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Taylor Cemetery, Hemingway. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregiver Michael Lighthill for the love and care given during her illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Terrell's Church of God of Prophecy, 1109 New Zion Road, Lake City, SC 29560.
