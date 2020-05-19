Annette H. Langley, 75, of Florence, joined her Lord and Family in Heaven on Monday, May 18, 2020 surrounded by family that loved her dearly.Our beloved "Aunt Net" was the daughter of the late John Pete and Louise Orvin Hagin and the loving wife of the late Ed Ronald Langley. Mrs. Langley graduated from Kingstree High School in 1963 and later retired from Lake City Community Hospital, medical records department. She was a former member of Manoah Methodist Church in Lake City where she served as secretary and was very active in the Ladies Missionary Society. Her greatest joy was teaching the small children about Christ. She later joined Liberty Baptist Church after moving to Florence. Annette gave so much love to her 11 nieces and nephews, 19 great-nieces and nephews, and 15 great-great-nieces and nephews. We are so grateful for her life of Endless Selflessness and for teaching us the last 11 years the meaning of Philippians 4:11 "Not that I speak in want: for I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content". Thank you, Aunt Net, for your life of true service to our Lord and Savior!She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James H. "Jimmy" Hagin; sisters, Ellen H. (Charles H.) Lamb and Gertrude H. (Jerry) Richardson; three half sisters, Ruby Kennedy, Mildred Mason, and Margaret Gamble.The family would like to thank, Dr. Richard Howell for his loving care the past 11 years, not just to Annette but the entire family, and to the greatest caregiver we could have ever had, Charlene Gerald, who lovingly cared for Annette the last 2 years, We Love You!! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, PO Box 207, Timmonsville, SC 29161, or to Cook Cemetery, 7889 Cades Road, Cades, SC 29518.Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Cook Family Cemetery in Lake City directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with Covid-19 protocol being observed.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
