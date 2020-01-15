DARLINGTON -- Anne Weatherford Brown, age 58, died Monday, January 13, 2019 at her residence. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home at 3:00 on Friday, January 17, 2019. The family will receive friends following the service.Born June 24, 1961 in Darlington, she is the daughter of the late Buster and Ella Griggs Weatherford. Anne was proud to call herself a "country girl" and a "jack of all trades". She enjoyed fishing and spending time with family. She attended Mechanicsville Baptist Church.Surviving is her husband, Franklin "Bunky" Isgett, her children: Charles "Chuck" (Dacia Gainey) Weatherford, Eli Weatherford; siblings: Buster (Cindy) Weatherford, Jr., Bobbie (Brad)Leger, Penny (Billy) Dority and Jenny (J.W.) Weatherford.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Samantha Weatherford, grandchild, Samuel Weatherford and brothers; Ernest, Robert, Brooks and Sandy Atkinson.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

