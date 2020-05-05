On Friday, May 1, 2020, one of God's special angels was called home when Anne Goff, 65, of Florence, SC, passed away. The Gates of Heaven welcomed their good and faithful servant into her mansion that had been prepared for her. Anne was born in Florence, the daughter of the late Annie Lillian Morrison Goff and John LeRoy Goff, Sr. She is also predeceased by her brother, John LeRoy Goff, Jr. and her longtime boyfriend, Wayne Smith. Anne is survived by a niece, Elizabeth Scheeler (Thomas); nephew, Brad Goff; great niece, Lily Scheeler; and two great nephews, Tommy and Ray Scheeler. Anne proudly told all she knew about her special love for her niece, Elizabeth, and her family. In addition to her family by blood, Anne had a legion of friends who were her family by choice. Anne was a wonderful soul who never met a stranger. A gift to all who knew her, Anne's life was founded upon her deep faith in God and her acceptance of everyone from all walks of life, regardless of their background, status or circumstances. Her loving heart and her innocent child-like spirit poured out over all she encountered. In addition to her positive outlook, Anne was blessed with a joyfulness and a great sense of humor. Her daily posts of jokes on Facebook were legendary and were eagerly looked forward to by her many friends. Anne graduated from West Florence High School in 1974 and was a member of the first graduating class to go all four years. In the early 1970's, during a time of racial strife with the introduction of integration into the Florence area schools, Anne was a model for reaching across racial lines and appreciating everyone for their heart, regardless of race. She was a relentless cheerleader for all things West Florence High School and was overjoyed to help coordinate and attend high school reunions. At her 40th WFHS reunion, Anne was surprised by a spa-day and makeover. She was then overjoyed by being officially recognized as the "WFHS Class of '73 '74 Reunion Queen," complete with a sash, and flowers. Additionally, Anne was a very active member of the Lamb's Chapel Christian Center and was a proud member of the Shepherd's Center Women's Auxiliary. She was also the secretary of the Creekside Apartments Association, where she enjoyed many great friendships with other residents. A funeral service, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home, will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Lamb's Chapel. Due to COVID-19, social distancing protocols will be observed, and seating will be limited. For those not in attendance, a live stream will be available on Lamb's Chapel website, www.lambschapel.com and on Lamb's Chapel Facebook page. A viewing for her friends to pay their last respects will be held from 12:00 until 5:00 PM on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Social distancing protocols will be observed. Please direct any written sympathies or correspondence to Anne's niece, Elizabeth Scheeler, PO Box 12534, Florence, SC 29504, or to the website, www.cainfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cain Calcutt Funeral Home for assistance with funeral expenses by donating at www.cainfuneralhome.com.
