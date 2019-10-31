Anne Elizabeth Gregg, 81, of Murrells Inlet, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Ms. Gregg was born a daughter of the late Clyde B. Gregg, Sr. She was a registered nurse and graduated from Emory University School of Nursing. She had retired from Georgetown County Home Health. Ms. Gregg was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Surfside Beach. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Francis Mozingo.Ms. Gregg is survived by her brother, Clyde B. Gregg, Jr. (Ann); cousins, Walter Gregg, Frances Mozingo, Helen Holladay and Janet McCool; and her aunt, Katherine Beeson. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Hopewell Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach, SC 29575 or your local humane society.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.