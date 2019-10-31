Anne Elizabeth Gregg, 81, of Murrells Inlet, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Ms. Gregg was born a daughter of the late Clyde B. Gregg, Sr. She was a registered nurse and graduated from Emory University School of Nursing. She had retired from Georgetown County Home Health. Ms. Gregg was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Surfside Beach. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Francis Mozingo.Ms. Gregg is survived by her brother, Clyde B. Gregg, Jr. (Ann); cousins, Walter Gregg, Frances Mozingo, Helen Holladay and Janet McCool; and her aunt, Katherine Beeson. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Hopewell Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach, SC 29575 or your local humane society.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.