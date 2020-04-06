FLORENCE Anna Roddey Miller Gregg, 92, died Monday, April 6, 2020, after a brief illness.Mrs. Gregg was born in Florence on December 18, 1927, a daughter of the late Thomas Roddey and Caroline Lucas Miller. She attended Limestone College and then graduated from the University of South Carolina, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Florence for more than 80 years. She was also a member the Heritage Literary Club, The Assembly, and The Huguenot Society of South Carolina.Mrs. Gregg was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, E. Stewart Gregg, Jr.; a daughter, Anna Roddey Gregg Gage; and her sister, Caroline Ravenel Miller Matthews.Survivors include her daughter, Frances Gregg Johnson (Les) of Murrells Inlet, SC; granddaughter, Frazier Jordan Wilson (Jared) of Spartanburg, SC; grandson, Thomas Roddey Jordan of Greenville, SC; three great-grandchildren, Charles Wilson, Parker and Thomas Jordan; step-grandson, Mitch Johnson (Meredith) of Greenville, SC; step-great-grandchildren, Hattie and Wilkes Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.A private graveside service will be held for Mrs. Gregg at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Community of Florence, 2350 W. Lucas St., Florence, SC 29501; The Huguenot Society of SC, 138 Logan St., Charleston, SC 29401; or to McLeod Hospice House, c/o McLeod Foundation, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.
