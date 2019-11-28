TIMMONSVILLE -- Ann Clifford Langston, wife of the late Carlton Langston, went to be with the Lord, November 26, 2019.Mrs. Langston was born in Oxford, NC, a daughter of the late Mahlon and Louise Clifford. She graduated from Dabney High School, Henderson, NC and attended Elon College, Elon, NC. Mrs. Langston was a member of Bethany Free Will Baptist Church, Creek Road, Timmonsville, SC, where she was a faithful member and worker in the church. She worked with Jordan Chevrolet, Inc. in Timmonsville until they closed. She then worked and retired from Florence County School District Four Administration Office. Surviving are two sons, Chris (Jewell) Langston of Timmonsville, SC, Glen (Karen) Langston of Olanta, SC; one daughter, Cynthia (Tim) Driggers of Timmonsville, SC; six grandchildren, Dustin (Whitney) Langston, Whittney (Ian) Gray, Heather (Graham) Johnson, Curtis (Jennifer) Driggers, Adam (Kelsey) Driggers, and Tyler Langston; great grandchildren, Lawson (Dustin) Langston, Micah, Cole, and Luke Gray, Ava and Georgia Johnson, Hayden and Bayleigh Driggers, and Easton (Adam) Driggers; one brother, John (Bobbie) Clifford of Oxford, NC; one sister, Mary Frances (James) Abbott of Oxford, NC.She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, an older brother, and a dear granddaughter, Patti Langston. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Bethany Church Cemetery, directed by Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta, SC.The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Floyd's Funeral Home of Olanta, SC. Memorials may be made to Bethany Free Will Baptist Church, 4041 Creek Road, Timmonsville, SC. Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com.
