Andrew V. Corey, 90, of Columbia passed away on March 8, 2020. He was married to Jacquelyn McKay White Corey, formerly of Timmonsville. Funeral services will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Sparrow Swamp Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. before the service at the church.Memorials may be made to Sparrow Swamp Baptist Church, S. 3234 Hill Road Timmonsville or the Alzheimers Assoc., 3234 Sunset Blvd- suite 100, W. Columbia, South Carolina 29169.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Corey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.