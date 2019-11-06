TIMMONSVILLE -- Andrew Gaston Rupard, 25, of Timmonsville formerly of Harmony, North Carolina died on Monday, November 4, 2019.Andrew was born in Iredell County, NC. He graduated from North Irdell High School and NC State University with degrees in Agri Business and Live Stock and Poultry Management. Andrew enjoyed farming and wood craft. He was employed with Southeastern Grain Company. Andrew was also a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist church of Olin, NC.Surviving are his parents, Terry Cecil and Julie Harris Rupard; his sisters, Jennifer (Joe) Steele and Ashley (Micah) Privette; his brother, Matthew (Nichole) Rupard; his maternal grandmother, Doris Williams; his maternal grandfather, J.D. (Marie) Harris; his paternal grandmother, Louise Rupard; 2 nieces, Natalynn and Finley; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; also survived by the love of his life, Kristi Czubernat; his best friend, Angus; Kristi's parents, Denise and Ken Czubernat; Kristi's sisters, Kasey Czubernat and Ashley Strandberg and her son, Trysten.Andrew was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gaston Cecil Rupard; and his step grandfather, Gerald Williams.The family would like to thank all of Florence County Emergency first responders for their wonderful care and love given to them during this difficult time in their life. In lieu of flowers the family asked that memorials be made to Florence County Emergency Management in loving memory of Andrew Rupard, 1221 Justice Way, Effingham, SC 29541.Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 4 PM in the Chapel in Kistler Hardee Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 3 PM at Kistler Hardee Funeral Home.Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com.

