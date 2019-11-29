DARLINGTON -- Mrs. Andrena B. Bacote of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, formerly of Darlington, SC; wife of COL Warren F. Bacote, USA, Retired, died Sunday, November 24, 2019.Homegoing services for Mrs. Bacote will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019, 1:00 pm at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 2151 Cashua Ferry Road, Darlington, SC, 29532. Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony hosted by Epsilon Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, 4:08 pm at Jordan Funeral Home, 108 Lee Street, Darlington, SC, 29532. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Jordan Funeral Home. Visitation at other times will be held at the home, 2100 Jeffords Mill Road, Darlington, SC, 29540; Friday, November 29, 2019, 1-9 pm; Saturday, November 30, 2019, 2-7 pm.

