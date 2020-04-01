DARLINGTON -- Amanda Jean McKay Bland, age 73, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Due to state regulations regarding COVID-19, the family will hold a private graveside service at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.Born December 21, 1946, Jean is the daughter of the late Curtis McKay and Irene Griggs McKay. She graduated from St. John's High School in 1965, and then worked in purchasing for NUCOR Steel from 1970 until 1986. Jean was a member of First Baptist Church in Darlington.Surviving are her husband, Alan Bland of Darlington; brother, Bill (Judy) McKay of Belmont, NC; sister, Mary (Wayne) Harrell of Hartsville; and many nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to the Darlington Humane Society, PO Box 503 Darlington, SC 29540.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
