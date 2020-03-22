Funeral services for Mr. Alvin Graham will be conducted 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in the Chapel of Ideal Funeral Parlor with interment to follow in Florence National Cemetery. He died on Sunday, March 15th in Toledo, OH. Alvin was born on January 1, 1964 in Florence County to the late Ivory Jr. and Pearl Graham. He was educated in the public schools of Florence County, and was a 1982 graduate of Lake City High School. He later earned an Associate's Degree in Electronics and Communication from Florence-Darlington Technical College. In 1985, Alvin enlisted in the United States Army, where he proudly served his country until being Honorably Discharged. He was formerly employed with Leland Electronics, Panasonic, Delphi and most recently, General Motors, where he retired from after 20 years of service. Survivors include: his wife, Tara H. Graham; two children, Tyran Alvin Graham and Kaireana Olivia Graham; adopted children, Shalanda (Jermaine) Vaughn and Kiondria Robinson; two sisters: Patricia Dukes and Shatonga (Christopher) Miller; four brothers: Edward (Margaret) Graham Sr., Bobby (Katrina) Graham, Bishop Joe (Co-Pastor Albertha) Graham and Emmanuel Graham; mother-in-law, Frances Henneghan; two sisters-in-law; and one brother in law: Darren (Vashon) Henneghan; and a host of aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
To send flowers to the family of Alvin Graham, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 23
Funeral Service
Monday, March 23, 2020
11:00AM-12:30PM
11:00AM-12:30PM
Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc.
106 E. Darlington Street
Florence, SC 29506
106 E. Darlington Street
Florence, SC 29506
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
