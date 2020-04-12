LAKE CITY -- Alton Ray Godwin, 84, husband of Betty Jean Godwin, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Heritage Home of Florence. He was born to the late Page George Godwin, Sr. and Mattie Lee McCutcheon Godwin Abell. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Howard (Ina Jean) Godwin, Jack (Barbara Ann) Godwin, Guy (Dixie Jo) Godwin and Page (Claire) Godwin, Jr. He is survived by his brother Sandy (Susan) Godwin; wife of 60 years, Betty Jean Irick Godwin; daughter, Gay (Bryon) Yahnis, granddaughter, Nicole Yahnis, grandson, Charles (Merritt) Yahnis; son, Lee (Donna) Godwin, granddaughter, Analea (Stephen) Cox, great granddaughters, Stella Ray Cox and Layla Louise Cox and grandson, Mason Johnson. Ray was raised on the family farm and made farming his life's work. He loved the land, nature, his many friends and family but most of all, his childhood sweetheart, Betty Jean. He began his education in Liberty School, then in the sixth grade, moved to Lake City Schools and graduated from Lake City High School in 1955. He was a co-captain of the football team and an ardent football fan all his life. After a year of studying in Atlanta, Georgia, Ray followed his heart and moved back to Lake City and married Betty Jean. He was a member of the National Guard for 9 years during the Cuban Crisis. As a lifelong member of Cameron Methodist Church, he loved teaching his Sunday school class for many years. Perhaps because his father, Page Godwin and W.S Cockfield, Sr. were instrumental in building and supporting Cameron Methodist. He served as trustee and board member for many years. After 10 years with W.Lee Flowers, he retired in 1998. Due to Covid-19, services will be private.The family wishes to thank Heritage Home in Florence and Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care and special thanks to Lynn Weaver, Thelma Cockfield, John, Lelanda, Sandy, Debra, Dorothy and Sadie."Fear not for I am with you always, even to the ends of the earth"
