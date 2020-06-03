Althia Beatrice Green, 98, passed away on May 26, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, she is survived by her two daughters Joan Bryan and Janice Harvin, and their families; one half-sibling; several nieces, nephews, grandand great-grandchildren; countless friends; and fellow congregation members who regarded her as "grandma."Bernice loved reading; watching old blackand-white movies; and being with family and friends.
