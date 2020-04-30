FLORENCE -- Private Funeral service for Mr. Alphonso Romeo Washington will be conducted 3:00 PM Saturday, May 2, 2020 at House of God Keith Dominion Church, 115 Wilson Road, Florence, SC. Interment will follow 1:00 PM Monday, May 4, 2020 in Florence National Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.
