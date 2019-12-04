Funeral service for Mrs. Almeta "Depha" Jackson Caldwell 81, will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, December 6, 2019 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns St., Florence. Interment will follow in Garden of Rest, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Almeta, the daughter of the late Mingo and Almeta Bee Jackson was born April 21, 1938 in Darlington, SC. She died on Friday, November 29, 2019.The family will receive friends at 910 Malloy Street, Florence.

