FLORENCE Alma Evans Pridgen, 68, died Thursday, December 5, 2019, surrounded by her family.She was born in Williamsburg County, SC, a daughter of the late John Harry and Eula McGee Evans. She lived most of her life in Florence, where she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was also an excellent bargain hunter.She was predeceased by her husband, James Edward Pridgen; a daughter, Michelle Pridgen; a brother, Marty Evans; and a sister, Daisy Stone.Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Lynn Pridgen, of Florence; two sons, Christopher Pridgen (Cassie) and Jamie Pridgen, both of Coward; and five grandchildren, Michael Isgett, Tyler Isgett, Liam Watts, Olivia Pridgen, and Hadley Pridgen.A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, December 9, 2019, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service until 8:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, assistance with funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated.The family expresses heartfelt thanks to Southern Regency Hospice for their care, especially Erica and Jessica.

