Allen Lee Mize, 52, of Florence, SC, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Allen Mize was born a son of the late Betty Ray Hierholzer Mize and Charles Henry Mize. He is a 1990 graduate of Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy Business. He was Chief Operating Officer of McCall Farms and a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Florence. Allen had dedicated 34 years to the food industry. He began his professional career as an entry level field supervisor in Texas for Del Monte Foods. His passion for agriculture led him to take on accelerated roles through the years; from agricultural and operations manager, to leadership roles at the corporate level, agricultural director, research and development, director of genetic programs, and finally, operations leadership. He served on the Board of Directors of the Texas Food Processors Association as Past-President and as Director with the American Fruit and Vegetable Grower and Processors Coalition. He was a member of the Board of Directors for the Commodity Liaison Committee with the IR-4 Program, the Midwest Food Processors Association Crops Committee, the Texas Vegetable Growers Association, the Mid-West Food Processors Association, the Spinach Producers Board and on frequent occasion, he met with presidential staff and cabinet members to discuss agricultural interests, especially concerning safely feeding the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic. Allen served 10+ years on the Uvalde TX School Board and within the Uvalde Chrysalis Community. He was an avid hunter and BBQ enthusiast and shared these passions with his family and friends whenever possible. He led his family and friends to love and serve the Lord, love one another, and love the Lord's Creation. Allen Mize is survived by his wife. Julie Mize; son, Reilly Allen Mize of Florence; daughters, Madelynn Ann Mize of Uvalde, TX and Laurynn Rae Mize of Pella, IA; and brothers, Charles Eugene Mize (Jeanette) of San Antonio, TX and Darrel Mize (Belynda) of Gatesville, TX. Family will receive friends from 4:00 PM -8:00 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the college fund of his son, Reilly Mize, at Mize Education Fund, P. O. Box 1909, Florence, SC 29503-1909.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
