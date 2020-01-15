DARLINGTON -- James Allan DeFee, age 79, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held 4:00pm Friday, January 17 in Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will greet friends following the service and other times at 1168 Wilds Hall Dr, Darlington.Allan was born September 8, 1940 in Florence County; He was the son of the late James and Mary DeFee. He worked for DuPont in Florence for 23 Years and retired from DeFee's Heating and Air. Mr. Defee was of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed riding his tractor and cutting grass. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and papa. He will be missed dearly.Surviving is his wife of 55 Years, Ginny Suggs Defee, his son, Michael A. Defee, his granddaughter, Kelsey B. DeFee, several aunts, brothers and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.The family of Mr. DeFee expresses their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at McLeod Regional for their care and kindness.Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or a charity of one's choice.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
