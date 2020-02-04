Alice Leggett Mercer Worsham, 87, of Quinby, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her home after a battle with cancer.Mrs. Worsham was born in the Fairmont area of Robeson Co., NC to the late Samuel B. and Genera Atkinson Leggett. She married Edgar Graham Mercer and moved to Lake View, SC. After Ed's tragic death, she married the late Marion Cecil (M.C.) Worsham and moved to Quinby. They owned and managed Worsham's Superette for 3 decades. Mrs. Worsham was a member of the Quinby United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included reading, embroidery, gardening, and baking. She loved her family and adored her great-grandchildren. She was always generous to the less fortunate; especially children and the elderly. Mrs. Alice loved her pets and always fed; sometimes adopted strays.She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ed and Cecil, and by a step-son, Marion Steven "Steve" Worsham.Surviving are three daughters, Wanda Mercer of Manning, SC, Paula Entwistle and Debra Lynn Mercer, both of Quinby; a beloved grandson, Robert Edgar "Robbie" Riley and his dear wife, Amanda "Mandy" of Florence; three cherished great-grandchildren, Reid, Reice, and Amelia (Milly); sisters, Janice (Jack) Nance of Chadburn, NC and Kathy (Lee) Martin of Orrum, NC; brother, Gerald (Linda) Leggett of Lumberton, NC; sister-in-law, Freda Worsham; special cousin, Lida Oliver; special niece, Donna Grainger, and a special friend, Juanita Allen.Memorials may be made to Quinby United Methodist Church, 1247 E. Ashby Road, Quinby, SC 29506.The family will receive friends from 1 2 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to be held at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens.The family would like to thank Loretta Brown of Agape Hospice for her tender care.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
