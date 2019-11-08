Funeral services for Ms. Alice Jordan Samuel will be conducted 2:30 PM, Sunday, November 10, 2019 at St. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 3015 St. Beulah Road, Florence, SC, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. She died on Sunday, November 3rd at her residence.Alice was born on May 4, 1936 in Florence, SC to Forrest and Minnie Sellers Jordan. She attended the public schools of Florence County and was formerly employed with Wentworth and Marlow Manufacturing. She was a member of St. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, where she served with the Willing Workers.In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her son, James Ronnie Samuel; one brother, Charles Jordan; and three sisters, Margaret McCall, Cora Ford and Neverscene Davis.Those left to cherish precious memories include: her children: Valerie (Glen) Cleveland, Shirley (Elestley) Harris and Kenyatta Samuel; six grandchildren; two great-grands; two sisters, Louise (Louis) Talley and Priscilla Ford; one brother, Leroy (Debra) Jordan; two dedicated nieces, Gail Gregg and Linda Mack; and a host of other loved ones and friends.The family is receiving friends at the home, 412 Charlotte Street, Florence. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.