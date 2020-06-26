A Celebration of Life for Alex Jadon Fox will be conducted 11:00 AM today at Wilson High School with interment to follow in North View Cemetery. He died on Sunday, June 21st.Alex was born in Florence, SC on July 1, 1999 to his mother Josey Jones. He graduated from Wilson High School in 2017. After graduation, he pursued a degree in welding at Florence Darlington Technical College. He was employed with PFG, LLC until his departure.He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Frencesia Wells Rush, Diane Fox, and Mattie B. Lee; grandfather, Larry Moses Jackson, Sr.; and God father, Willie A. Washington, Jr.Survivors include: his mother, Josey (Anthony) Jones; brother, Cameron Jones-Mack; grandfather, Odell Fox, Sr.; aunts: Evelyn Fludd, Gloria Jones, Tonya (George) Anderson, Vanessa Fox, Charlotte Walker, Lorie (Steve), Tammy (Johnathan) Moses, Linda Benjamin and Glenda Benjamin; uncles: Larry Jackson, Jr., Leavy (Shirley) Wells, James Jordan and Donnie (Elea') Fox; and a host of family and friends.Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Alex Fox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.