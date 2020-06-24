SOCIETY HILL -- Mary Agnes "Aggie" Blackman Tucker, age 91, died at her daughters home surrounded by family on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She is now in heaven walking the streets of gold with Jimmy and picking up the prettiest rocks to share. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27th at Welsh Neck Baptist Church in Society Hill with burial following at the church cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. She was born on October 10, 1928 in Society Hill, daughter of the late Fitzhugh L. Blackman and Martha B. Blackman. Aggie worked for Sumner Mercantile and Klopman Industries. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed reading and being around family and friends. Mrs. Blackman has been a member of Welsh Neck Baptist Church since she was three years old.She is survived by her children and daughter-in-law, Ellen T. (Walter) Berry, Mary Lee T. (Ken) Stegen, W. Charles Tucker, Henry F. Tucker, Sarah T. Rosser and Roxana Tucker, eleven grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren, her siblings, Louise B. Dixon, Martha B. (Billy) Sumner, Frances B. Brown, and Joy B. (Bernard) Flowers. Also surviving are her good friends and caregivers, Jeanise Dargan, Valerie Davis and Lizzie Scott.She was preceded in death by her son, James "Jimmy" H. Tucker, Jr., brothers, William Blackman and James F. Blackman.Memorials may be made to Welsh Neck Baptist Church, 112 Church Street, Society Hill SC 29593 or McLeod Hospice, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29501-0551(www.mcleodfoundation.org).A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
